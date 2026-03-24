'Your Wife Will Divorce You...': Paul Heyman's Brutal Promo Sparks Chaos As Seth Rollins Gets Arrested On WWE Raw; Video

WWE/X

A dramatic segment on WWE Raw sparked major reactions after Paul Heyman delivered a shocking and highly personal promo targeting Seth Rollins. The heated exchange quickly became one of the most talked-about moments from the show, especially after the controversial line where Heyman taunted Rollins about his family and future.

During the segment, Paul Heyman addressed the ongoing conflict with Seth Rollins in the ring. Instead of a straightforward confrontation, Heyman revealed that he had filed a restraining order against Rollins, claiming that the WWE star had already violated it by approaching him. Moments later, security and police officers stormed the ring, setting up the storyline arrest of Rollins on the spot.

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The situation intensified when Heyman delivered a harsh verbal jab meant to provoke Rollins. In the promo, he suggested that Rollins’ wife would leave him and that his family would move on while he faced legal trouble, a line that included the controversial remark about adopting Rollins’ daughter. The taunt crossed a personal boundary and instantly triggered an emotional reaction from Rollins inside the storyline.

"Your wife will divorce you and when she divorces you and marries half the locker room, someone will call child protective services for your daughter, but don't worry, I, Paul Heyman, will adopt your daughter so she doesn't go through life knowing her father was a felon," said Heyman.

Furious after hearing the insult directed at his family, Rollins charged back toward the ring and attacked Heyman, landing a punch before officials could fully restrain him. The moment escalated the segment further, with security eventually placing Rollins in handcuffs and escorting him away as part of the storyline angle. The dramatic ending left fans reacting strongly both in the arena and online.