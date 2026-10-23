Youngblood Edge Five-Goal Thriller As Umang Rout KT Falcons In Aces Football League Gameweek 4 | File photo

Mumbai: Gameweek 4 of the Aces Football League produced 18 goals across five matches. Umang beat KT Falcons 4-0 and defending champions Encore United beat The Juggernauts 3-1, while Youngblood FC held off Bluelock 3-2 in the week's highest-scoring game. Wolfpack FC and Hydras FC drew 2-2, and The Casuals edged Wasted Potential 1-0.



Gameweek 4 results

Umang recorded the week's biggest win, a 4-0 victory over KT Falcons. Brett R, Rohil M, Siddhanth K and Brendan P all scored, and Brendan P also set up a goal, alongside assists from Rajeev A and Ashley G.

Player of the Match: Brendan Pires (Umang) - He ran the show from midfield, providing the assist for Umang's first goal and scoring their fourth.

Encore United beat The Juggernauts 3-1, with Mir M scoring twice and Krish S adding the other. Krish H and Aagastya K provided the assists. Jatin K scored The Juggernauts' consolation, set up by Moiz S.

Player of the Match: Krish Sharma (Encore United) - He scored the goal that put Encore United ahead in a game they had been behind in, while also putting in a shift defensively.

Youngblood FC won a five-goal contest 3-2 against Bluelock. Neil T, Abhedya G and Sahil K scored for Youngblood, and Sahil K also assisted, alongside Daivik S and Awnan K. Bluelock's two goals came from Samay V and an own goal by Shanay J, with assists from Aaditya M and Siddharth C.

Player of the Match: Sahil Khan (Youngblood FC) - His goal and assist ran the show for Youngblood as they beat Bluelock 3-2.

Wolfpack FC and Hydras FC shared the points in a 2-2 draw. Raunakjay K scored both Wolfpack goals, assisted by Nachiket D and Shreyan T. Sarthak A and Aditya R scored for Hydras, with Aditya R and Adil K providing the assists.



Player of the Match: Raunakjay Killinger (Wolfpack FC) - His stunning brace and overall impact were felt in an entertaining 2-2 draw.

The Casuals secured a narrow 1-0 win over Wasted Potential through a Shayaan B goal, set up by Rajin M.

Player of the Match: Rajin Mehta (The Casuals) - He provided the assist for the decisive goal and ran his socks off as The Casuals won their second straight game.





League standings

Encore United lead Group B with a perfect record of four wins from four and a five-goal goal difference. Wolfpack FC sit second on 7 points with a league-best 12 goals scored. In Group A, Bluelock, Youngblood FC and The Casuals are level on 6 points, separated by goal difference.



Group A



Group B

Tie-break: goal difference.



About the Aces Football League

The Aces Football League is a hyper-local community football league for working professionals in Mumbai, played in Bandra (W) on Saturdays. The league is built to give passionate amateurs a competitive, well-run space to play, with live-streamed matches, fan engagement and a strong community culture. This season features 12 teams and 156 players, kicked off on 26 September and runs through to the final on 12 December 2026.

Media contact: football@acesfl.in | acesfl.in | Instagram: @aces_fl