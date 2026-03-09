Young Talent Yash Sunil Dalal Impresses At Swiss International Chess Meet

Yash Sunil Dalal of India (left) studies the chessboard intently during a game at the Swiss International Chess Meet in Ascona, Switzerland. |

Mumbai: Yash Sunil Dalal, a promising young chess player from the American School of Bombay (ASB) and representing Mumbai Chess Centre (MCC), delivered an impressive performance at the Swiss International Chess Meet held in Ascona, Switzerland from March 1–7, 2026.

Competing against a strong international field, Yash displayed remarkable composure and fighting spirit against several higher-rated opponents. His confident play enabled him to hold and challenge experienced players, demonstrating his growing strength at the international level. Yash finished the tournament with an impressive performance rating of 1616, which reflects the strong level of chess he displayed throughout the event.

Among his notable results, Yash secured draws against Rinaldo Geiler (Switzerland), Hansruedi Jost (Switzerland) and Michael Klein (Switzerland). He also registered an impressive victory against Hans Joller (Switzerland), highlighting his ability to compete with significantly higher-rated players.

Throughout the tournament, Yash also faced strong international opposition including Franz Pauthner (Germany), Fernando Allidi (Switzerland) and Thomas Strupat (Germany), gaining valuable competitive experience.

Speaking about Yash’s performance, his coach Durga Nagesh Guttula, Director and Chief Coach of Mumbai Chess Centre, praised the young player’s determination and progress.

“Yash showed excellent fighting spirit and maturity throughout the tournament. Competing confidently against stronger international players and achieving a performance rating of 1616 shows his growing strength and understanding of the game. Performances like this are important milestones in his development as a competitive chess player,” he said.

Coach Guttula further added that the focus now shifts toward the upcoming training and tournaments in the summer.

“We are planning an intensive training and tournament schedule in the coming months. Yash has set a clear goal for himself this summer — to improve his rating by around 100 Elo points through consistent training and international competition. With his dedication and discipline, the future looks very bright.”