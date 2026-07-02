Young Fan Recreates Shreyas Iyer's Trademark Pull Shot After Team India Skipper Reaches His Fifty During IND vs ENG 1st T20 | Video

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Shreyas Iyer's brilliant half-century in the first T20I against England was celebrated not only by his teammates but also by a young fan in the stands, whose adorable reaction quickly won hearts on social media. Moments after Iyer reached his fifty, television cameras spotted a child enthusiastically clapping while mimicking the batter's trademark pull shot with a miniature cricket bat.

The heartwarming moment came as Iyer continued to dominate the England bowlers with an attacking display. As the Indian star acknowledged the applause after bringing up his milestone, the young supporter could barely contain his excitement. Holding a toy bat, the child repeatedly imitated Iyer's pull shot before breaking into applause, delighting fans watching both at the ground and at home.

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The clip soon went viral across social media platforms, with cricket lovers praising the youngster's infectious enthusiasm. Many fans described the celebration as one of the most wholesome moments of the match, highlighting the special bond between cricketers and their young supporters.

Iyer's fluent innings played a crucial role in putting India in a commanding position. The stylish right-hander mixed elegant strokeplay with aggressive intent, treating the crowd to a series of boundaries and showcasing the confidence that has made him one of India's key middle-order batters in the shortest format.

While Iyer's fifty was one of the standout performances of the contest, the little fan's animated celebration added an unforgettable touch to the evening. The heartwarming clip served as a reminder of how inspiring cricketing heroes can be for the next generation, with the young supporter stealing plenty of attention alongside India's batting star.