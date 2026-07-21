Young Athletes From Mumbai's Underserved Communities Bring Glory To India, Win Gold At South Asian Box Langdi Championship In Bhutan |

Mumbai: Seven young athletes from Mumbai’s underserved communities have scripted history on foreign soil, clinching the gold medal at the South Asian Box Langdi Championship held in Bhutan. The atory of these young athletes, whose parents are daily wage earners, domestic helpers and vegitable vendors, reaffirm a resounding testament to grit, resilience, and raw talent.

Gold in Bhutan, Silver in Nepal

The seven youngsters represented India at the South Asian Box Langdi championship, which was organised in Bhutan on July 17. The children bagged the gold medal following a victorious sprint at the international level championship, organised by the Asian Box Langdi Federation, which was held in Nepal on April 25. The Indian contingent comprised Viraj Bhilare, Gaurav Sonawane, Rugved Rahul Mohite, Prathamesh Chavan, Shree Dhadham, Prathamesh Pagare, and Rishabh Ingale.

Demonstrating tactical finesse, athletic stamina, and unyielding discipline, the team navigated a fierce international lineup to emerge as South Asian Champions, with each player securing an individual gold medal alongside the championship trophy.

Overcoming Socio-Economic Hurdles

​The triumph became particularly poignant given the formidable socio-economic hurdles these young champions faced at home. As the children of daily wage earners, domestic workers, and local vegetable vendors, standard training facilities and international travel were luxuries far beyond their families' means. Traditional Box Langdi — a fast-paced, high-intensity traditional sport requiring exceptional balance, agility, and teamwork — demands intense physical preparation, yet the team honed their skills amidst narrow chawl corridors and public grounds.

​Their talent, however, found its catalyst through local sports leadership and philanthropic support. The squad was trained under the guidance of Coach Nandu Sir, while Federation Secretary Mr. Maruti steered the campaign’s logistics and strategy.

Elysium Smiles Foundation Steps In

​Recognising that financial hardship threatened to sideline India's finest young prospects, the Mumbai-based non-profit Elysium Smiles Foundation stepped in to bridge the gap. The foundation entirely funded the team’s tournament expenditure, covering everything from travel and accommodation to kit and documentation, ensuring that financial constraints did not derail their dreams of international representation.

​The victory has sparked widespread celebration across Mumbai's informal settlements, where neighbours and families gathered to track the championship scores in Bhutan.

Elysium Smiles Foundation's chief trustee Komal Udhwani said, “This victory belongs to every child who dares to dream despite difficult circumstances and to every individual who believed in them. These young champions have shown that talent, determination, and hard work can overcome every obstacle. We are honoured to have stood beside them on this journey and are immensely proud that they have brought glory to our nation.”

As the young gold medallists prepare to return to Mumbai with the South Asian Championship trophy in hand, local communities have got themselves engaged in preparing for a grand welcome.

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