'You'll Always Have A Home Here': Punjab Kings Get Emotional As Arshdeep Singh Leaves For Mumbai Indians In ₹18 Crore Trade

Punjab Kings Get Emotional As Arshdeep Singh Leaves For Mumbai Indians | X

Punjab Kings (PBKS) shared an emotional farewell message for Arshdeep Singh after the left-arm pacer completed his blockbuster trade to Mumbai Indians ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 season. The franchise took to X to celebrate the Indian fast bowler's journey, acknowledging his rise from a young talent to one of the most recognisable names in Punjab cricket.

Sharing a special message, Punjab Kings wrote, "From a young sher to a name that made Punjab proud. You'll always have a home here, Arsh paa." The heartfelt post reflected the strong bond between the franchise and Arshdeep, who spent eight seasons with PBKS after making his IPL debut in 2019.

Punjab Kings Get Emotional As Arshdeep Singh Leaves For Mumbai Indians

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Arshdeep gradually established himself as one of the most dependable left-arm fast bowlers in the competition. His ability to swing the new ball, pick up crucial wickets and execute yorkers during the death overs made him an important part of Punjab's bowling attack. He leaves the franchise as its all-time leading wicket-taker, having claimed 111 wickets in 96 IPL matches.

Meanwhile, Arshdeep's departure comes as part of a blockbuster player exchange between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2027. In the trade, Hardik Pandya will move to PBKS for ₹18 crore, while Arshdeep will join the five-time champions at his existing fee of ₹18 crore.

While Punjab Kings will welcome an experienced all-rounder and former IPL-winning captain in Hardik, the franchise's emotional message for Arshdeep has underlined the impact he made during his eight-year association. Although he will wear a different jersey next season, PBKS have made it clear that the young sher will always have a home in Punjab.

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