'You Shouldn't Find Your Wife In Miami': Josh Hokit Escorted Out After Explosive Confrontation With Ilia Topuria At UFC White House Presser | Video

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The UFC’s historic White House event got an unexpected dose of chaos after Ilia Topuria and Josh Hokit nearly came to blows during the kickoff press conference for UFC Freedom 250.

The bizarre confrontation unfolded after Hokit began aggressively trash-talking multiple fighters on stage, including Alex Pereira and Topuria. According to reports, Hokit hurled insults and mocked several stars before tensions escalated rapidly when he targeted Pereira and Topuria directly. "You shouldn't find your wife in Miami," said Hokit to Topuria.

Topuria, who is set to headline the White House card against Justin Gaethje in a lightweight title unification bout, appeared visibly furious during the exchange. Security quickly intervened as the undefeated Georgian-Spanish superstar rose from his seat and attempted to confront Hokit on stage. Reports also claimed that Topuria later threw an object toward Hokit before officials stepped in again to restore order.

The heated moment eventually led to Hokit being escorted out of the press conference by security personnel. UFC President Dana White was forced to calm the situation down as the atmosphere inside the venue turned increasingly hostile.

Hokit has built a reputation for controversial and over-the-top promotional antics since entering the UFC. The heavyweight contender is currently unbeaten and is scheduled to face Derrick Lewis at UFC Freedom 250.