'You Set Me On Fire...': WWE Icon Kane's Hilarious Birthday Post For The Undertaker Sends Fans Into A Nostalgic Frenzy

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WWE legend Glenn Jacobs, popularly known as Kane, sent fans into a frenzy with a hilarious tweet dedicated to fellow icon The Undertaker on his 61st birthday.

Kane and The Undertaker share one of the most legendary storylines in WWE history, portrayed as “brothers” with a dark and dramatic past. From intense rivalries to forming the iconic “Brothers of Destruction,” their on-screen relationship has entertained fans for decades.

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The Tweet That Went Viral

Marking the special occasion, Kane took to social media with a witty message that humorously referenced their chaotic storyline history. He wrote: “Happy birthday… you burned down the family house… set me on fire… but otherwise you’re the best big brother.”

The tweet cleverly revisited their fictional past, filled with dramatic betrayals and supernatural elements, while adding a humorous twist that resonated with longtime fans.

Fans Love the Nostalgia

The post quickly went viral, with fans appreciating the blend of nostalgia and humor. Many noted how Kane briefly stepped back into his WWE persona, reminding audiences of the unforgettable chemistry he shared with The Undertaker.

Both Kane and The Undertaker have long retired from in-ring competition, but moments like these show how their legacy continues to live on through fan engagement and social media interactions.

Kane’s witty birthday message wasn’t just funny, it was a tribute to one of WWE’s greatest storylines. By revisiting their dramatic past with humor, he gave fans a moment to relive the magic of an era that defined professional wrestling.