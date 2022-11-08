'You know I love you, but...' Kevin Pietersen makes funny request to Virat Kohli ahead of England clash

Photo: AFP

Ahead of India's T20 World Cup semifinal clash against England in the semifinal of 2022 T20 World Cup, former Three Lions captain Kevin Pietersen has requested Virat Kohli to have a day off on Thursday.

Kohli is in the top nick in T20 World Cup. In his five appearances, he has scored 246 runs at an average of 123.00 and three half-centuries. This includes his classic knock of 82* against Pakistan at MCG, which even he has termed as his "best T20I knock".

Notably, Kohli has been on a roll since the Asia Cup. During that tournament, he made his return to international cricket after a month, a break he took after months of battling inconsistent form. Since then, Virat has scored 650 runs in 15 innings at an average of 72.22. One century and six fifties have come out of his bat, with the best score of 122*.

The star batter loves to swing his willow at Adelaide. In his 10 matches at the venue, Virat has scored 907 runs at an average of 75.58. He has scored five centuries and three fifties at this venue, with his best individual score being 141. He is India's highest run-scorer at the venue.

Ahead of the semifinal, Kohli spent quality time in the nets and took to social media to share a video of him batting in the nets. "Enjoying the process. #VIdeo," Kohli tweeted on Tuesday.

However, Pietersen dropped a cheeky comment on his post where he urged him to have a day off on Thursday.

“Please have a day off Thursday, bud! You know I love you but just chill Thursday please!" Pietersen said in a funny response.