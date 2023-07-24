'You Kill Me Every Day': Sadio Mane Snaps At Reporter, Amid Speculations Of Saudi Interest; (WATCH)

Bayern Munich's Sadio Mane did not hold back his frustration when confronted by a reporter, accusing the media of relentlessly criticizing him since his transfer to the club. The talented Senegalese football star made the switch to Bayern from Liverpool the previous summer, concluding his stint with the Reds with a notable appearance in the 2022 Champions League final. However, life at the Allianz Arena has presented challenges for Mane, leading to speculations that he might consider leaving after just one season.

Mane's future in the air

Rumors have circulated regarding a potential move to the Saudi Pro League, with Al Nassr being one of the clubs reportedly interested in acquiring the 31-year-old player. While Mane's camp has engaged in discussions with Al Nassr, he was not in the mood to address any media inquiries.

This became evident in a video shared by an Abendzeitung reporter on social media, where Mane can be seen happily taking a photo with a fan. Yet, when approached by a journalist, his demeanor drastically changed, revealing his evident frustration with the media's scrutiny.

"You are killing me every day and now you want me to talk to you guys? No point," Mane said before walking off.

Tussle with Sane

During Mane's debut season at Bayern, he managed to score 12 goals. However, the team faced difficulties in Europe, and it wasn't until the last day of the season that they secured the Bundesliga title. Unfortunately, Mane's season was overshadowed by a disagreement with his teammate Leroy Sane, resulting in a fine and an internal suspension. Nevertheless, Mane assures that he has moved past the incident and remains focused on the future.

"This kind of things can happen. It happened," Mane said of the Sane clash. "We were able to solve this small problem. Sometimes it's good to solve problems, but maybe not in this way. It's behind us now. We'll try to fight together to help the club achieve its goals next season."

