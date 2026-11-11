 'You Guys Come Together': Virat Kohli's Sweet Gesture For Fans Wins Hearts After They Wait Patiently To Meet Him | Video
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HomeSports'You Guys Come Together': Virat Kohli's Sweet Gesture For Fans Wins Hearts After They Wait Patiently To Meet Him | Video

'You Guys Come Together': Virat Kohli's Sweet Gesture For Fans Wins Hearts After They Wait Patiently To Meet Him | Video

Virat Kohli stopped to pose for a photograph with a group of fans ahead of the fourth ODI between India and New Zealand. In a video circulating online, one fan told Kohli they had been waiting for him. The former India captain responded by saying, "You guys come together," before posing for a group picture with them.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Wednesday, November 11, 2026, 04:31 PM IST
'You Guys Come Together': Virat Kohli's Sweet Gesture For Fans Wins Hearts After They Wait Patiently To Meet Him | Video
Virat Kohli's Sweet Gesture For Fans Wins Hearts | KohliSensation/X

Virat Kohli once again won hearts with a heartwarming gesture towards his fans ahead of the fourth ODI between India and New Zealand. The Indian batting superstar took a moment out of his busy schedule to pose for a photograph with a group of fans who had been waiting eagerly to meet him.

In a video circulating on social media, one of the female fans can be heard telling Kohli that they had been waiting for him. The former India captain responded warmly, making their wait worthwhile by stopping to click a picture with the group.

Virat Kohli's Sweet Gesture For Fans Wins Hearts

Kohli then asked the fans, "You guys come together," before posing for a photograph with them. The group happily gathered around the batting icon and captured the memorable moment, with their excitement evident.

The brief interaction quickly became a special memory for the fans, who got an opportunity to meet one of India's biggest sporting icons. Kohli's gesture also highlighted his willingness to acknowledge the affection and support he receives from fans wherever he goes.

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