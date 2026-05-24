'You Deserve The World': Sara Tendulkar Pens Heartfelt Note For Arjun Tendulkar After His LSG Debut Against PBKS In IPL 2026

Sara Tendulkar/Instagram

Sara Tendulkar melted hearts on social media after sharing an emotional message for her younger brother Arjun Tendulkar following his impressive IPL 2026 outing for Lucknow Super Giants.

Arjun finally got his opportunity in LSG’s final league game of the season against Punjab Kings and made an immediate impact with the ball. The left-arm pacer bowled with discipline and confidence, finishing with figures of 1/36 while also showing composure under pressure. His performance earned praise from cricket fans and experts, but it was the heartfelt reactions from his family that grabbed major attention online.

Soon after the match, Sara took to Instagram and shared an emotional post dedicated to her brother. Alongside pictures of Arjun celebrating his wicket, she wrote: “You deserve the world, my little brother. So so so proud of your hard work, your ability to handle pressure, and your patience through it all.” She also added, “Love you forever and always,” in a touching tribute that quickly went viral across social media platforms.

The emotional post came shortly after legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also praised his son for staying patient throughout the IPL season despite having to wait until the final match to make his debut for Lucknow. Sachin applauded Arjun’s discipline, positivity and dedication towards the game, calling his performance a reward for perseverance and hard work.

Fans online were especially touched by the strong bond between Sara and Arjun, with many praising the Tendulkar family for standing by the young cricketer during challenging phases of his career. Sara’s heartfelt message quickly became one of the most talked-about reactions from the match, adding an emotional touch to Arjun’s memorable IPL moment.