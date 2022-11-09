'You can see that when he plays': Rohit Sharma on Suryakumar Yadav's fearless approach in T20 World Cup

Suryakumar Yadav | PTI

Adelaide: Suryakumar Yadav has taken over the cricketing world by storm in recent months showcasing his incredible range of shots and even more incredible presence of mind.

Suryakumar hardly gets bogged down by situations, always looking to press forward. India skipper Rohit Sharma said that fearless attitude is the secret behind Suryakumar’s success.

No baggage

“That’s (fearless) probably his nature. That's where it comes from. He’s the sort of guy who just doesn't carry any baggage with him. When it comes to carrying the extra pressure, extra baggage, I don't think he has that in him.

“You can see that when he plays. It's not like he's played a couple of tournaments like that. He's been playing like that for a year now, and it shows, and you can judge the kind of character he is, and he likes to play like that,” Rohit told reporters in the pre-match press conference on Wednesday (November 9).

Rohit then detailed how Suryakumar's mind works. “He likes to bat in a similar fashion where we were 10 for 2 or 100 for 2. He likes to go out and express himself, and that's probably the reason he was in the team in the last World Cup.

Sky's the limit

“Although we didn't have a great World Cup, looking at what he's done in the entire year from that World Cup onwards, as we say, the sky's the limit for him. He’s shown great maturity, as well, has taken pressure from a lot of the guys the way he plays, and it rubs off on the other side, as well, when they bat around him.

“Yeah, we do understand his game pretty well, and we do understand what the bowler is trying to do well when he's batting. So it's a collective of everything.

“He understands that he likes playing on the big ground. He hates playing on small grounds. As he told me once, he doesn't like the smaller boundaries, smaller grounds. He can't see the gaps. I believe that he likes to see big gaps, and that's where his strength is,” Rohit ended a long reply.

No injury worries

Rohit also stressed that his hand is now absolutely fine after getting hit at nets by a throw down specialist. Then the India captain moved on and said the team is getting a clearer picture on whom to select between Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik for the semis.

“Rishabh was the only guy who didn't get to play on this tour at all except the two games that we played in Perth. That was an unofficial practice game. But since then he hasn't had a hit, and he was the only guy who was missing some game time, so we wanted to give him some time and have some options, as well, whether we want to make changes in the semis or the finals, we should be able to do that.

“But again, what is going to happen tomorrow, I think I won't be able to tell you right now, but both of the keepers will be in play for sure,” he signed off.