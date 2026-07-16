'You Are Not Only My...': Shivam Dube's Wife Anjum Khan Shares Heartwarming Anniversary Post | Video

Image: Shivam Dube/Instagram

Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube's wife, Anjum Khan, took to Instagram on Thursday, July 16, to celebrate their wedding anniversary with a heartfelt and hilarious post. Anjum shared a series of video clips featuring some of the couple's cherished memories and fun moments together.

The video offered fans a glimpse into the couple's beautiful journey over the years. From hilarious moments to heartwarming memories, Anjum's post reflected the love, laughter and bond she shares with the Indian cricketer.

Sharing the clips, Anjum penned an emotional caption for her husband. "Here's to our beautiful old memories... endless love, laughter, fun, and every precious moment we've shared together... You are not only my beloved life partner, but also my best friend..." she wrote.

"It's been such a beautiful journey so far... and INSHAALLAH may our beautiful journey continue forever. HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO US," Anjum added in her special anniversary message.

The heartwarming post quickly caught the attention of fans, who showered Shivam Dube and Anjum Khan with love and warm wishes as they celebrated another year of togetherness. Their fun-filled anniversary tribute also highlighted the couple's strong bond and cherished memories.