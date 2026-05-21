'You Are Disgusting': Sara Tendulkar Slams Paparazzi For Making Offensive Body-Shaming Remark At Her; Says 'This Is Not Journalism'

Sara Tendulkar/Instagram

Sara Tendulkar has strongly condemned a paparazzi after a video of her at Lucknow airport went viral with an offensive caption targeting her appearance. The incident has triggered widespread discussion about media ethics, online harassment, and boundaries in celebrity coverage.

According to visuals, Sara was spotted at Lucknow airport alongside her sister-in-law when a video was recorded by a journalist with a large social media following. The clip was later uploaded with a derogatory caption in Hindi.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The caption quickly drew criticism online for body-shaming and disrespectful language, sparking outrage among social media users and fans who called out the post as inappropriate and unprofessional.

Days after the video circulated widely, Sara came across the post and responded firmly. She rejected the behaviour, stating, “This is not journalism. Leave us alone.” Her response highlighted her frustration over constant scrutiny and intrusive commentary on her personal appearance.

Sara Tedulkar/Instagram

She further added, “You can delete your post, but that doesn't make you any less disgusting,” making it clear that deleting content after backlash does not erase the harm caused.

The incident has once again raised questions about the responsibility of digital content creators and paparazzi, especially those with large followings, in maintaining respectful and ethical standards while covering public figures.