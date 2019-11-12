YMCA Water Polo League: Maharashtra Police thrash Central Railway

Mumbai: Maharashtra Police gave Central Railway a sound thrashing (12-4) in the 8-Team YMCA Water Polo League held at YMCA Swimming Pool at Agripada.
Earlier, the state police outfit had given an equally solid display, while beating MGMO 14-4 to record their second successive win.
For Central Railway in particular, who are having quite a good number of international players in their ranks, it proved to be a very disappointing day as earlier they were at the receiving end also against Pune’s Deccan Gymkhana, who beat them 7-4.
However, defending champions Western Railway, had a rather easy outing as they downed Reliance’s junior string 13-5 for their second win.
Results Men: PM Hindu Bath: 7 (Prathmesh Vedpathak 2, Abhay Pawle 2, Vaishnav Mahadik 2, Sahil Mody 1) bt Reliance: 6 (Siddesh Bhoir 3, Vedant Kunte , Sarvesh Mane, Omkar Mali); Deccan Gym: 7 (Rutraj Bidkar 3, Piyush Suryavanshu 3, Priyesh Kale 1) bt Central Rly: 4 (Uday Uttekar 3, Nimesh Nizampurkar 1); Maharashtra Police: 14
