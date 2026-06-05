'Yes Bro, I'm Virgin': Axar Patel Reveals Hilarious Ashutosh Sharma Moment During IPL 2026 | VIDEO

Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel has revealed a hilarious dressing-room story involving teammate Ashutosh Sharma, recounting a bizarre moment that unfolded during a tense IPL 2026 match.

Speaking to Jatin Sapru on Humans of Bombay, Patel recalled an incident involving batter Ashutosh Sharma and physio Craig Anthony de Weymarn during a concussion check.

Axar explained that the incident occurred after Ashutosh was hit on the helmet and Delhi Capitals physio Craig Anthony de Weymarn came onto the field to perform a routine concussion assessment.

Before the physio could begin asking any questions, Ashutosh unexpectedly blurted out: "Yes bro, I'm a virgin."

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The random response left everyone stunned. Patel revealed that Sharma made the remark even before Craig had asked him anything. The response left the physio in splits, and he did not ask any questions before returning to the dugout laughing.

The Delhi Capitals skipper joked that the ball's impact may have had a greater effect than expected.

"I think the impact of this ball is quite deep," Sapru added, joining in the humour.

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Concussion checks are standard procedure whenever a batter suffers a blow to the helmet, with medical staff asking a series of questions to assess the player's condition. While the situation initially appeared serious, Ashutosh's unexpected remark quickly turned it into one of the funniest moments of Delhi Capitals' IPL 2026 campaign.

Axar summed up the incident by describing Ashutosh as "a very funny guy", and the story has since left cricket fans laughing across social media.