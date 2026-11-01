'Yeh Vaibhav Protest Kar Raha Hai': Axar Patel's Epic Comment Leaves Fans In Splits As Loud Music Catches Abhishek Sharma's Attention | Video

Axar Patel's Epic Comment Leaves Fans In Splits | himanii_68/X

Indian cricketers Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi found themselves at the centre of an amusing off-field moment after loud music playing outside caught their attention. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media, with Axar Patel's hilarious one-liner emerging as the highlight.

In the clip, the Indian players can be seen indoors when music and noise from a crowd gathered outside grab their attention. Abhishek Sharma glances out of the window, seemingly trying to figure out what is happening outside. The unexpected commotion appears to leave the young batters curious.

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Axar Patel's Epic Comment Leaves Fans In Splits

However, it is Axar Patel's reaction that makes the clip even more entertaining. Looking at the situation, the all-rounder can be heard joking, "Yeh Vaibhav protest kar raha hai" (Vaibhav is protesting). His cheeky remark adds a humorous twist to the moment and has caught the attention of cricket fans.

The reason behind the gathering and the music outside was not immediately clear. Nevertheless, Axar's playful comment turned an otherwise ordinary moment into an entertaining glimpse of the camaraderie among the Indian players. The video has been drawing reactions from fans, who are enjoying the light-hearted banter between the teammates.

The clip offers fans a glimpse of the lighter side of the Indian camp away from the cricket field. While the loud music first caught Abhishek's attention, it was Axar Patel's "Yeh Vaibhav protest kar raha hai" remark that ultimately stole the show.