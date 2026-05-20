'Yeh Toh Pakda Gaya': Netizens Claim Shoaib Akhtar Was Caught Hiding 'Vape Device' From Camera During His Visit At Shahid Afridi's House

Shoaib Akhtar | X

Former Pakistan cricketers Shoaib Akhtar and Shahid Afridi have once again become the talk of social media, this time for a light-hearted moment caught on camera during Akhtar’s recent visit to Afridi’s home in Islamabad.

A viral video circulating online shows Akhtar walking casually with Afridi when the camera suddenly pans towards him. In the clip, Akhtar appears to quickly pull out an object from his pocket that many netizens speculated could be a vape device. Moments later, realizing the camera was focused on him, the former speedster swiftly hid the object from view.

However, the authenticity of the clip has not been independently verified, and there is no confirmation that the object seen in the video was a vape device. The short moment was enough to send social media into a frenzy, with fans replaying the clip and sharing their reactions online.

Despite the online speculation, neither Akhtar nor Afridi publicly addressed the viral clip. The moment appeared to be completely casual, with the two former teammates enjoying time together at Afridi’s residence.

Here's how the Netizens reacted

pak_connect/Instagram

pak_connect/Instagram

pak_connect/Instagram

pak_connect/Instagram

pak_connect/Instagram

pak_connect/Instagram

Akhtar and Afridi remain among Pakistan cricket’s most recognizable personalities years after retirement. Their appearances together often attract massive attention online, and this latest viral moment proved no different as fans continued to debate what exactly Akhtar was holding before he quickly tucked it away.