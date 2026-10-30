'Yeh Toh Aadat Ho Gayi Hai': Pakistan Suffers Humiliating Defeat As UAE Chases 21 Runs In Final Over During Hong Kong Sixes Match | Video

Pakistan Suffers Humiliating Defeat As UAE Chases 21 Runs In Final Over | FanCode/X

Pakistan suffered a stunning defeat against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at the Hong Kong Sixes 2026 after conceding an unbelievable 21 runs in the final over of the match. Despite putting up a formidable total of 106/3 in their six overs, Pakistan failed to defend the target as UAE pulled off a remarkable chase in dramatic fashion.

Pakistan Suffers Humiliating Defeat As UAE Chases 21 Runs In Final Over

UAE needed 21 runs from the final six deliveries, with Pakistan handing the ball to Irfan Khan to close out the match. However, what followed turned into a nightmare for the Pakistan bowler as the UAE batters launched a stunning assault to get over the line.

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The UAE batters showed remarkable composure under pressure, making the most of the final over to complete a sensational run chase. Irfan Khan, meanwhile, endured a difficult outing as Pakistan surrendered what appeared to be a defendable position in the space of just six deliveries.

Pakistan's total of 106/3 had put them in a seemingly strong position, but their bowling effort in the final over proved costly. With 21 runs required from the last over, UAE produced an extraordinary finish to snatch victory away from Pakistan.

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The result made for one of the most astonishing finishes of the Hong Kong Sixes 2026, leaving Pakistan stunned after they came agonisingly close to defending their total. Conceding 21 runs in a single over when the opposition needed exactly that many was a collapse Pakistan would want to forget quickly.

The dramatic finish also highlighted the unpredictable and explosive nature of the six-a-side tournament, where even seemingly impossible targets can be chased down in a matter of deliveries.