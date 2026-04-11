'Yeh Shaana Nahi Lag Raha': Netizens Left Disappointed With Sunil Grover's Attempt To Imitate Rohit Sharma Amid IPL 2026

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Comedian Sunil Grover, known for his sharp wit and spot-on celebrity impersonations, recently found himself at the receiving end of criticism after his latest act mimicking Indian cricket star Rohit Sharma. The performance, featured in a promotional advertisement shoot, quickly went viral, but not entirely for the right reasons.

In the clip, Grover attempts to imitate Sharma’s laid-back demeanor and speech style, humorously fumbling lines during the shoot. While the act was intended to be light-hearted and entertaining, many social media users felt that the mimicry missed the mark. Several viewers pointed out that the portrayal lacked authenticity and did not capture Sharma’s personality convincingly.

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Netizens were quick to react, with some expressing disappointment over what they described as an “unconvincing” performance. A section of fans even joked that Grover resembled fellow cricketer Jasprit Bumrah more than Sharma, highlighting the perceived mismatch in the act.

This reaction stands in contrast to Grover’s earlier mimicry acts, which have often been praised for their precision and humor. The comedian has previously won acclaim for impersonating Bollywood icons with remarkable accuracy, earning appreciation from both fans and celebrities alike.

Here's how the Netizens reacted

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Despite the criticism, the video continues to trend online, sparking debate about the fine line between satire and accuracy in mimicry. While some viewers still found the act amusing, the overall response suggests that audiences hold Grover to a high standard, one shaped by his own legacy of exceptional performances. Ultimately, the mixed reception serves as a reminder that in the age of viral content, even seasoned performers like Grover are not immune to public scrutiny.