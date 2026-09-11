'Yeh Sab Review Main Credit Le Liya': Ishan Kishan Trolls Vaibhav Sooryavanshi After East Zone's Duleep Trophy Triumph | Video

Ishan Kishan Trolls Vaibhav Sooryavanshi | BCCI Domestic/X

Ishan Kishan shared a light-hearted moment with teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after East Zone clinched the Duleep Trophy, joking about the youngster taking credit for the team's successful DRS decisions.

Speaking after East Zone's victory, Kishan humorously referred to Sooryavanshi's calls for reviews during the match. The wicketkeeper-batter quipped, “Yeh sab review main credit le liya,” as the two reflected on the team's memorable campaign.

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Ishan Kishan Trolls Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Sooryavanshi, despite his young age, played an important role in East Zone's title-winning run and was involved in several on-field moments alongside senior players. His confidence and involvement in decision-making also drew appreciation from his teammates.

Kishan's playful remark highlighted the camaraderie within the East Zone camp. Rather than simply focusing on the result, the players appeared to be enjoying the achievement and sharing lighter moments after ending a long wait for the Duleep Trophy title.

East Zone's triumph was particularly significant as they ended a 13-year wait for the prestigious domestic title. Kishan and Sooryavanshi were among the key figures in the celebrations as East Zone finally lifted the trophy.