'Yeh Sab Kya Chalu Hai?': Netizens React As Ramiz Raja Gets Adorable Hug From Lisa Sthalekar During PSL 2026 Commentary Broadcast | Video

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A light-hearted yet widely discussed moment during the Pakistan Super League 2026 has taken social media by storm, featuring former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja and ex-Australia women’s star Lisa Sthalekar.

The incident occurred during a live commentary broadcast when Sthalekar warmly hugged Ramiz Raja, catching both viewers and the commentator slightly off guard. While the gesture appeared friendly and spontaneous, it quickly became a talking point online, with clips of the moment circulating rapidly across platforms.

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Netizens reacted with a mix of amusement, surprise, and humor. The phrase “Yeh sab kya chalu hai?” began trending, as fans shared memes and playful takes on the unexpected on-air interaction. Many users saw the moment as a refreshing break from the usual intensity of cricket coverage, praising the camaraderie between commentators from different cricketing backgrounds.

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Others, however, expressed mild surprise at the informality during a professional broadcast, though the overall sentiment remained largely positive. The interaction highlighted the evolving, more relaxed nature of modern sports broadcasting, where personalities and chemistry often take center stage alongside analysis.

Despite the buzz, both Ramiz Raja and Lisa Sthalekar continued with their commentary duties seamlessly, unfazed by the online chatter. In a tournament filled with high-stakes matches, this off-field moment added a touch of levity, reminding fans that cricket, at its core, also thrives on human connection and shared joy.