'Yeh Pakistan Ko Chuna Laga Rahe Hai': Netizens Slam Mohsin Naqvi & PCB Over Playing Fake Crowd Noise During PSL 2026

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The 2026 season of the Pakistan Super League has landed in fresh controversy, with fans accusing broadcasters of using artificial crowd noise during live matches despite stadiums being empty.

Due to a severe fuel crisis and government travel restrictions, PSL 2026 matches are being played behind closed doors, with fans barred from attending in Lahore and Karachi. To enhance the viewing experience, organizers introduced simulated crowd sounds during TV broadcasts.

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However, the move has not gone down well with viewers. Social media platforms were flooded with criticism, with many calling it “fake” and misleading. One viral reaction read, “Yeh Pakistan ko chuna laga rahe hai,” reflecting growing frustration among fans who felt the broadcast attempted to mask empty stadiums.

Criticism also extended toward Mohsin Naqvi, the Pakistan Cricket Board chief, with netizens blaming management decisions for what they described as a poorly executed viewing experience.

Here's how the Netizens reacted

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The issue adds to a string of controversies surrounding PSL 2026, including broadcast glitches and unusual on-field incidents, putting the league under early scrutiny. As the tournament progresses, fans are demanding more transparency and improved production standards rather than artificial enhancements to replicate crowd atmosphere.