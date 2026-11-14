'Yeh Kya Chalu Hai?': Cameraman's Bizarre Zoom-In On Clothes Drying On Balcony During PAK vs SL 1st Test Leaves Fans In Splits | Video

Cameraman's Bizarre Zoom-In On Clothes Drying On Balcony | Dharmes35289824/X

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st Test witnessed an unexpected and rather hilarious moment when the broadcast camera shifted its focus away from the cricketing action and zoomed in on clothes drying on a balcony.

During the match, viewers were left surprised as the cameraman suddenly focused on a balcony where clothes had been hung out to dry. The unusual camera angle quickly caught attention, with the moment becoming an unexpected talking point among cricket fans.

Cameraman's Bizarre Zoom-In On Clothes Drying On Balcony

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The bizarre incident left viewers wondering what the cameraman was trying to capture, especially when the focus was supposed to be on the action unfolding on the cricket field. Instead of players or spectators, the clothes drying on the balcony became the centre of attention for a brief moment.

The clip is likely to amuse cricket fans, with the unexpected visuals adding an element of comedy to the ongoing Test match. Social media users could not help but react to the unusual camera work, with the phrase 'Yeh Cameraman Kya Kar Raha Hai' perfectly summing up the moment.

While Test cricket is usually known for its intense on-field battles, this unexpected camera moment provided viewers with an entirely different kind of entertainment.

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