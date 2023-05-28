'Yeh kaisi gundagardi hai?' Sakshi Malik condemns police officials for removing wrestling protesters' tents

Sakshi Malik condemns police officials' actions. | (Credits: Twitter)

Renowned wrestler Sakshi Malik has condemned the police officials' efforts to thwart their protests at Jantar Mantar in the national capital of Delhi. The 30-year-old, one of the most prominent figures of the ongoing wrestler's protest, arresting the demand of Wrestling Federation of India president, Brij Bhushan Singh, put out a statement on her official Twitter handle on Sunday. She also shared a clip of the police officials invading their spot of protest.

In the clip shared by Malik, a handful of police officials could be seen entering the tents of their protest and removing all their things in it. Hence, the elite wrestler questioned the lack of respect for the athletes and condemned the hooliganism of the police officials.

She wrote: सभी पहलवानों और बुजुर्गों माताओं को हिरासत में लेने के बाद अब पुलिस ने जंतर मंतर पर हमारा मोर्चा उखाड़ना शुरू कर दिया है। हमारा सामान उठाया जा रहा है। ये कैसी गुंडागर्दी है ? (After arresting all the wrestlers and old people, the cops have started to destroy our march. Our things have been started lifting. What kind of hooliganism is this?)

Police officials stop wrestlers from marching towards the new Parliament building:

Earlier in the day, the security personnel stopped and detained the athletes, who threatened towards the new Parliament building from their initial site of Jantar Mantar. Asian News International (ANI) posted a clip on its official Twitter handle as a fleet of police officials were trying to contain the protestors from marshalling towards the newly-constructed parliament building. The likes of Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik were present as they defiantly insisted on conducting "Mahila Mahapanchayat" near the new building.

A day before, the officials had sealed off the borders with stone barricades to prevent farmers and women from entering Delhi to hold 'Mahila Samman Mahapanchayat' outside the New Parliament building.