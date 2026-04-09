'Yeh Jiss Tarah Ka Sawal...': Babar Azam Snaps At Reporter Over Virat Kohli Comparison During Post-Match Press Conference At PSL 2026; Video

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In a fiery moment during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026, Babar Azam, captain of Peshawar Zalmi, was visibly irritated when a journalist questioned his ability to finish matches like Virat Kohli. The exchange took place at the post‑match press conference following Zalmi’s thrilling last‑ball victory over the Hyderabad Kingsmen.

Babar had played a solid innings, scoring 43 off 37 balls while chasing 146, but didn’t close the match himself. A reporter prompted him about comparisons to Kohli, suggesting Kohli often finishes games while Babar does not. The question evidently struck a nerve, and Babar calmly but firmly dismissed the notion as a “misconception,” asking the journalist to let such comparisons go and move on.

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"Khatam kar de aap yahan pe, yeh jiss tarah ka sawal kar rahe hai," said Azam. The incident quickly caught attention online, illustrating the sensitivity around debates comparing star performers from different cricketing nations. Babar has been one of Pakistan’s most consistent batters, though critics have sometimes questioned his strike rate and big‑match impact, especially in T20 formats.

The exchange underscored the pressure top players face under media scrutiny, especially when constantly measured against peers like Kohli, who is widely celebrated for his finishing abilities in tight run chases. Despite the momentary tension, Babar’s performance helped his team secure the win, allowing the cricket to remain the primary focus.