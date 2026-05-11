'Yeh Dekho Koi Security Nahi': Fan Spots Arshdeep Singh Roaming With Rumoured GF Samreen Kaur In Dharamshala Streets Ahead Of PBKS vs DC Match | Video

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Arshdeep Singh grabbed attention on social media after a fan-recorded video showed the Punjab Kings pacer casually walking through the streets of Dharamshala ahead of Punjab Kings’ IPL 2026 clash against Delhi Capitals. The clip quickly went viral online, with fans reacting to the cricketer moving around without visible security personnel.

In the viral video, Arshdeep was seen spending time with his rumoured girlfriend, Samreen Kaur, as the pair walked through a local area in Dharamshala. The fan recording captured bystanders recognizing the Indian pacer, while one voice in the background could be heard saying, “Yeh dekho koi security nahi,” expressing surprise at the cricketer’s relaxed public appearance.

The moment immediately sparked discussion across social media platforms, with many fans praising Arshdeep for his simplicity and grounded personality despite his growing popularity in Indian cricket. Several users also highlighted how rare it has become to see top cricketers casually interacting in public spaces without heavy security presence.

Meanwhile, speculation around Arshdeep Singh and Samreen Kaur’s relationship has continued to gain traction online in recent months, although neither of them has officially confirmed dating rumours publicly. Despite that, the latest viral sighting has once again fueled curiosity among fans.

Punjab Kings are currently fighting for a crucial position in the IPL 2026 points table, making their upcoming match against Delhi Capitals an important fixture in the playoff race. While cricket remains the main focus, Arshdeep’s off-field appearance has certainly created a fresh buzz among supporters ahead of the high-pressure encounter.