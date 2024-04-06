‘Ye WC Khelne Jaa Rahe Hain Ya America Par Attack?’: Netizens Troll Pakistan Players Over Sniper Shooting At Boot Camp; Video

Pakistan players began their fitness regime at the Army School Of Physical Training in Abbottabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. 29 players, who are part of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) central contract have joined the training programme to enhance their fitness levels.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi ordered international players to participate in the fitness regime under the supervision of armed forces at the camp. Naqvi wishes to see players improve their fitness levels as there has been criticism on Pakistan players regarding their physical condition and performance on the field.

The players had to undergo various hurdles and other drills in order to strengthen their endurance. In a video shared by Iftikhar Ahmed on his Instagram, players were spotted carrying the rocks while climbing the uphill at the boot camp in Abbottabad.

In another video, Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Azam Khan, who has been often trolled for his weight, was seen running as part of the drill at the Pakistan Army's boot camp.

However, Pakistan players' fitness training was invited a lot of troll after the video of sniper shooting went viral on social media. Pakistan left-handed batter Fakhar Zaman was seen trying hands on the sniper under the supervision of armed forces.

Pakistan players will be returning to action for the five-match home T20I series against New Zealand, starting on April 18. Thereafter, the Men in Green will play the three-match T20I series against Ireland before facing England in four T20Is away. After the England T20I series, Pakistan will travel to the USA for the T20 World Cup.

Pakistan, under the captaincy of Babar Azam, will begin their campaign against the hosts USA at Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas.