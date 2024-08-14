 ’Ye Morkel kya plastic surgery karke khudko styne karlia?’: Netizens Slam Media Outlet Over Image Goof-up After India’s Bowling Coach Announcement
Morne Morkel has been appointed as the new bowling coach of the Indian cricket team.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Wednesday, August 14, 2024, 04:44 PM IST
article-image
Image: X

Former South African fast bowler Morne Morkel has been appointed as the new bowling coach of the Indian cricket team. News agency ANI reported news while citing BCCI secretary Jay Shah. However, in a major goof-up, the media agency wrongly posted an image of Dale Steyn instead of Morkel. 

Netizens trolled the media agency over the wrong post on social media X. Here’s what they had to say.

Morkel's contract is set to begin on September 1 with his first assignment with Team India will be the home Test against Bangladesh that starts from September 19.

Morne Morkel-Gautam Gambhir reunite

For Morkel and head coach Gautam Gambhir it is yet another reunion. Both the cricketers shared the dressing room at Kolkata Knight Riders for three seasons.

The duo also worked together at the Lucknow Super Giants, where Gambhir was the mentor and Morkel was the bowling coach. WHile Morkel remained as LSG's bowling coach, Gambhir moved to KKR ahead of IPL 2024 season before taking Team India’s coaching job.

Morkel joins the assistant coaches Abhishek Nayar and Ryan ten Doeschate, and fielding coach T Dilip. Morkel could not be roped in for the Sri Lanka tour as the final discussions were ongoing for his appointment. During the Sri Lanka tour, NCA bowling coach Sairaj Bahutulle was the interim bowling coach.

