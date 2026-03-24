'Ye Hairstyle Mai Trophy Ke Saath Photo…': RCB Skipper Rajat Patidar's Quirky Remark Goes Viral Ahead Of IPL 2026; Video

Rajat Patidar/Instagram

Ahead of the IPL 2026 season, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper Rajat Patidar has unveiled a bold new hairstyle, sporting long hair that has quickly caught the attention of fans and media alike. Speaking during RCB Bold Diaries, Patidar jokingly said, “Mai chahta hu ki iss hairstyle mai ek mera pass photo ho trophy ke saath,” hinting at his hopes to lift the IPL trophy once again.

RCB, champions of last year’s IPL, will be eager to defend their title, and Patidar’s playful comment reflects the team’s mix of confidence and optimism. Fans have flooded social media with reactions to his new look, praising the stylish transformation while sharing memes imagining him holding the trophy.

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The skipper’s long-haired makeover seems to be more than a fashion statement, it signals a fresh, energetic mindset heading into the new season. With IPL 2026 around the corner, all eyes will be on Patidar both on and off the field, as he leads RCB in their quest for consecutive championships.