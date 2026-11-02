Yashodham Shine In MSSA Under-14 Division 4 As Don Bosco, St Peter's Reach Division 3 Semi-Finals | Representational Image

Mumbai: Yashodham High School, Goregaon, registered a convincing 3-1 victory over New Horizon, Airoli, in the boys' under-14 Division 4 match of the Dream Sports Mumbai Schools Sports Association (MSSA) Annual Inter-School Football Tournament 2026-27 at the MSSA ground on Monday.

Shaurya Sawant was the star performer for Yashodham, scoring twice, while Maaz Patel added the third goal. Shrenik Shetty scored the lone goal for New Horizon.

St Xavier's Secure Narrow Victory

In another Division 4 encounter, St Xavier's, Shanti Park, secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Rajhans Vidyalaya, Andheri, with Aarush Parmar scoring the decisive goal.

Five Division 4 Matches End Goalless

The remaining five Division 4 fixtures ended in goalless draws.

Bunts Sangha Elevation, Borivali, shared the spoils with Infant Jesus, Jogeshwari, while St Anne's International, Malad, and St Joseph's, Juhu, also failed to break the deadlock.

St Xavier's, Andheri, and Creasmonde World, Andheri, played out a 0-0 draw, as did The Universal School, Tardeo, and Kudilal Govindram Seksaria.

Hiranandani Foundation, Powai, and St Aloysius, Nallasopara, also settled for a goalless draw.

Don Bosco Reach Division 3 Semis

Meanwhile, in the boys' under-14 Division 3 quarter-finals, Don Bosco B, Matunga, edged past CNS, Kandivali, 1-0, courtesy of a solitary strike from Turmay.

St Peter's Book Semi-Final Berth

St Peter's, Mazgaon, booked their semi-final berth with a comfortable 2-0 victory over St Francis ICSE, Borivali.

Bilal Ansari and Ibrahim Shaikh scored a goal each to seal the win for St Peter's.

Match Results

Results:

Boys' U-14, Div-IV:

Bunts Sangha Elevation, Borivali: 0 drew with Infant Jesus, Jogeshwari: 0;

Yashodham, Goregaon: 3 (Shaurya Sawant 2, Maaz Patel 1) bt New Horizon, Airoli: 1 (Shrenik Shetty 1);

St Anne's International, Malad: 0 drew with St Joseph's, Juhu: 0;

St Xavier's, Andheri: 0 drew with Creasmonde World, Andheri: 0;

The Universal School, Tardeo: 0 drew with Kudilal Govindram Seksaria: 0;

Hiranandani Foundation, Powai: 0 drew with St Aloysius, Nallasopara: 0;

St Xavier's, Shanti Park: 1 (Aarush Parm 1) bt Rajhans Vidyalaya, Andheri: 0.

Boys' U-14, Div III: Quarter-finals:

Don Bosco B, Matunga: 1 (Turmay 1) beat CNS, Kandivali: 0;

St Peter's, Mazgaon: 2 (Bilal Ansari 1, Ibrahim Shaikh 1) beat St Francis ICSE, Borivali: 0.

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