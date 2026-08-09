Yashasvi Jaiswal Bounces Back To Form With Quick-Fire Half-Century In IND Vs SL Practice Match

Yashasvi Jaiswal bounced back from a first-innings duck with a quick-fire 61 against Sri Lanka Cricket XI. The India opener smashed 61 off just 46 balls while chasing a target of 207. His attacking knock gave India a strong start in the chase.

Jaiswal also shared a 110-run partnership with Shubman Gill during the innings. The duo kept the scoreboard moving and put pressure on the Sri Lanka Cricket XI bowlers. Their partnership helped India gain momentum in the chase with the visitors looking to overhaul the target in the final session.

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Jaiswal’s second-innings performance was a positive response after his first-innings failure. He showed good intent and played aggressively from the start. The knock also helped India stay firmly in the hunt for the 207-run target. At 61, he was retired allowing Rishabh Pant some time in the middle.

The left-hander struck boundaries and regular intervals, not letting the SLC XI bowlers settle on a line or length. Against the spinners, he wasn't afraid to use his feet, often stepping down the track. Yashasvi also swept with ease, in a statement knock ahead of the IND vs SL Test series.