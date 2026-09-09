Yann Bisseck Left Helpless After Putting His Head In Front Of Federico Valverde's Thunderous Strike During Champions League Match | Video

Yann Bisseck Left Helpless After Putting His Head In Front Of Federico Valverde's Thunderous Strike | mimidynamightt/X

Yann Aurel Bisseck produced one of the more painful-looking moments of Real Madrid’s 2-1 Champions League victory over Inter Milan, putting his head in the way of a thunderous Federico Valverde strike. The Inter defender managed to block the effort, but the force of the shot left him stunned on the ground.

The incident came in the second half at the Santiago Bernabeu, with Real Madrid searching for a third goal after already taking a 2-0 lead through Kylian Mbappe and Valverde. Bisseck, who had already made an important defensive challenge earlier in the move, bravely threw himself in front of Valverde's powerful effort.

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Bisseck drops on the ground

However, the German centre-back immediately appeared to feel the full impact of the shot. Bisseck dropped to the ground and looked visibly stunned as he recovered from the blow, with the Inter defender appearing to check his face and head after taking the ball directly at close range.

The moment quickly caught the attention of fans online, with footage of Bisseck's reaction going viral. His expression as he lay on the turf summed up just how much power Valverde had put behind the strike, turning an act of defensive bravery into one of the night's most memorable moments.

Bisseck eventually recovered and continued playing, underlining his willingness to put his body on the line for Inter. Despite his efforts, Real Madrid held on for a 2-1 victory, with Carlos Augusto scoring for Inter in the 77th minute before the hosts survived a tense finish to claim all three points.