WWE WrestleMania 42 Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Event In India; Check Out Fight Card, Timings & Much More

WWE/X

WrestleMania 42, WWE’s biggest annual event, is set to take place over two nights on April 19 and 20, 2026, at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. According to reports, the show will feature top superstars, major championship bouts, and high-stakes rivalries, making it one of the most anticipated wrestling spectacles of the year.

The event will kick off at 6:00 PM ET (around 4:30 AM IST in India), with both nights streamed live on ESPN in the US and Netflix in international markets. Fans can also expect a kickoff show and pre-show events building hype before the main card action begins.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The confirmed match card includes blockbuster clashes such as Cody Rhodes vs Randy Orton, CM Punk vs Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins vs Gunther, and Brock Lesnar vs Oba Femi, alongside several title defenses and multi-man bouts.

Hosted in Las Vegas for the second consecutive year, WrestleMania 42 promises a grand production with global streaming access, celebrity appearances, and surprise moments expected throughout the weekend. With storylines reaching their peak, WWE is aiming to deliver another unforgettable edition of “The Showcase of the Immortals.”

Fight Card

Sunday, April 19th

Cody Rhodes vs Randy Orton

Stephanie Vaquer vs Liv Morgan

Seth Rollins vs Gunther

AJ Lee vs Becky Lynch

Lash Legend & Nia Jax vs Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair vs Bayley & Lyra Valkyria vs Bella Twins

Drew McIntyre vs Jacob Fatu

The Uso & LA Knight vs The Vision & iShowSpeed

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Monday, April 20th

CM Punk vs Roman Reigns

Finn Balor vs Dominik Mysterio

Jade Cargill vs Rhea Ripley

Sami Zayn vs Trick Williams

Brock Lesnar vs Oba Femi

Penta vs Dragon Lee vs J'Von Evans vs Rey Mysterio vs Rusev vs JD McDonagh