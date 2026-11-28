WWE superstar Bronson Reed, whose real name was Jermaine Haley, has passed away at the age of 38 due to medical complications. WWE confirmed the heartbreaking news on Friday, November 27, leaving the professional wrestling fraternity and fans across the world in mourning.

Announcing his demise, WWE released an official statement expressing grief over the loss of the Australian wrestler. "WWE is devastated to announce that Jermaine Haley, known to WWE fans as Bronson Reed, passed away earlier today," the company said.

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The statement further described Reed as a larger-than-life personality, a phenomenal individual, a devoted family man and a beloved colleague. WWE also extended its condolences to his family, including his pregnant wife, Paige, their daughter, friends, colleagues and fans.

Reed's death comes weeks after he reportedly sustained serious injuries during WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on November 7. The Australian wrestler was involved in a dramatic segment with Oba Femi during the World Tag Team Championship contest involving his stablemates Bron Breakker and Austin Theory against Penta and Je'Von Evans.

During the segment, Femi countered Reed's interference and threw him off the stage through multiple tables. Reports subsequently emerged that Reed had suffered serious injuries, including broken ribs and a kidney injury. He reportedly remained in Saudi Arabia for medical treatment before returning home on November 18 to continue his recovery.

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However, WWE has attributed his death to medical complications and has not publicly disclosed the specific cause. No official confirmation has established a direct connection between the injuries sustained at Crown Jewel and his death.

His sudden demise at just 38 has sent shockwaves through the wrestling community, with fans and fellow WWE superstars mourning the loss of a performer who made a significant impact inside the ring.