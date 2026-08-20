WWE-Style Brawl Erupts In MLS! 16-Year-Old Cavan Sullivan & Yannick Bright See Red After Heated Scuffle | Video

WWE-Style Brawl Erupts In MLS! | ItsAToddLife/X

A heated altercation late in the Philadelphia Union’s 2-2 draw against Inter Miami grabbed attention as Philadelphia youngster Cavan Sullivan was shown a red card following a scuffle with Miami’s Yannick Bright.

Sullivan and Bright were both sent off after the situation escalated, with the incident quickly becoming a talking point among football fans. The red card added a dramatic ending to an already closely contested MLS encounter, which finished with the teams sharing the points.

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Despite being just 16, Sullivan is already a familiar name in MLS history. The Philadelphia midfielder made headlines in 2024 when he became the youngest player ever to appear in an MLS match, making his debut at just 14 years old.

The latest incident involving the teenager has now put him back in the spotlight, this time for a moment of confrontation rather than his footballing ability. Video of the altercation has been circulating online, drawing widespread attention from football fans.

Sullivan’s early career has already been marked by historic milestones, and the red card against Inter Miami represents another notable moment in his rapid rise through professional football. The teenager will now face further scrutiny following the incident as attention turns to the consequences of his dismissal.