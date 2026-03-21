WWE SmackDown Shock: Randy Orton Delivers RKO Before Brutal Chair Assault On Matt Cardona; Video

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The latest episode of WWE SmackDown delivered a dramatic and brutal moment as Randy Orton snapped on Matt Cardona during the show, leaving fans stunned and intensifying ongoing storylines heading toward WrestleMania.

The episode featured Orton addressing the WWE Universe after his recent actions and growing tensions within the storyline. Cardona confronted Orton backstage earlier in the night, questioning his behavior and the direction he had taken. The exchange added fuel to an already heated rivalry that had been building over the past week.

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Later in the show, Orton called Cardona to the ring and appeared to offer a public apology for his earlier actions. For a moment, it seemed as though the confrontation might end peacefully. However, the situation quickly took a shocking turn. Orton suddenly attacked Cardona, hitting him with his trademark RKO and continuing the assault in brutal fashion with a chair, reigniting chaos inside the arena.

Randy Orton's ruthless violence

Visuals from the show indicated that the attack escalated further when Orton targeted Cardona’s arm during the assault, with officials rushing in to intervene as the crowd reacted loudly to the violent segment. The moment highlighted Orton’s increasingly ruthless persona following his recent heel turn, suggesting that his character is entering a darker phase as WWE builds momentum toward its biggest event of the year.

The intense segment also tied into broader developments on the show, which featured multiple brawls and storyline twists across the roster. Orton’s actions against Cardona were among the most talked-about moments of the night, reinforcing his unpredictable nature and setting the stage for further confrontations in the coming weeks.