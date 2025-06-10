WWE Raw Results: John Cena Vs CM Punk Set For WWE Title In Saudi Arabia, Gunther Becomes World Champion, Ron Killings Returns

Image: WWE

Tonight’s RAW features the return of R-Truth, now reborn as Ron Killings, in a powerful new persona. The King and Queen of the Ring tournaments kick off with high-stakes matches, and John Cena makes his final appearance in Phoenix on his farewell tour. Plus, WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella returns, and Jey Uso defends the World Heavyweight Championship against the dominant Gunther.Let's check out the results

Gunther defeats Jey Uso WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Despite the early fire, Jey’s injured ribs slowed him down. Gunther relentlessly targeted the injury and eventually made Jey pass out in a submission hold to become the new champion.

R-Truth Reinvents Himself as Ron Killings

Appearing unannounced, R-Truth gave a heartfelt promo on the commentary table, cut off his hair, and declared a new chapter as Ron Killings.

He spoke with emotion, making it clear that he’s no longer just here to entertain, but to be taken seriously.

“Now, we all love R-Truth. I love R-Truth too. But R-Truth can be too funny all the time. R-Truth can be too nice, and he's too forgiving. Not me. I wish you would. I feel different. I feel alive. And for any of you that thinks I'm a lie, you think I'm some side show, you think I'm a gimmick...”

"The truth has set me free. I am Ron Killings! I am the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth! Now put some respect on my name!"

King of the Ring (First Round): Sami Zayn def. Dominik Mysterio, Bron Breakker & Penta

Bron Breakker dominated much of the match until LA Knight interfered, taking him out. Sami capitalised with a Helluva Kick to pin Dominik and move forward in the tournament.

Queen of the Ring (First Round): Roxanne Perez def. Kairi Sane, Liv Morgan & Rhea Ripley

Perez stole a surprise win after Raquel Rodriguez pulled Ripley out of the ring. Sane hit an Insane Elbow on Liv, but Perez snuck in a roll-up to advance.

Cena vs CM Punk showdown

Cena addressed the crowd, mocked R-Truth by calling him a “sideshow,” and confirmed he has 19 dates left. CM Punk interrupted, teased a title match, and Cena challenged him to meet at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia. Seth Rollins had a tense stare-down with Cena as the segment ended.

AJ Styles defeats Chad Gable

AJ Styles picked up a hard-fought win over Chad Gable, who continued his streak of gruelling matches. Gable's recent efforts, including his alter ego El Grande Americano, were praised by commentary.