WWE RAW: R-Truth Shocks Fans By Cutting His Hair Live On TV, Reveals New Persona; Video

WWE fans were left stunned during Monday Night RAW when R-Truth made a dramatic return and showed a totally new side of himself. R-Truth shocked everyone by cutting off his hair live on TV and announcing that he’s done being just the "funny guy."

R-Truth recently returned to WWE at the Money in the Bank event, where he interfered in a match, helping Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso defeat John Cena and Logan Paul. It was later revealed that the company brought him back because of fan demand after he had previously left.

Ron Killings is back

John Cena publicly criticized him, saying that R-Truth was nothing more than a side act or a joke. That didn’t sit well with Truth.

Later in the show, R-Truth dressed in all black and wearing a mask stood on top of the commentary table. He removed the mask to a huge cheer from the crowd and addressed both Cena and the WWE Universe.

He spoke with emotion, making it clear that he’s no longer just here to entertain, but to be taken seriously.

“Now, we all love R-Truth. I love R-Truth too. But R-Truth can be too funny all the time. R-Truth can be too nice, and he's too forgiving. Not me. I wish you would. I feel different. I feel alive. And for any of you that thinks I'm a lie, you think I'm some side show, you think I'm a gimmick...”

Then came the biggest surprise of the night Truth pulled out a pair of scissors and cut off his own hair right there in front of the crowd. As fans chanted in disbelief, he declared:

"The truth has set me free. I am Ron Killings! I am the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth! Now put some respect on my name!"

What is R Truth's real name?

R-Truth real name Ron Killings is now embracing a much more serious side of himself. Before joining WWE, Killings performed under his real name in TNA Wrestling, where he became NWA World Champion. Back then, he wasn’t the funny guy we know today. It looks like WWE fans are now about to witness the rise of a new, intense version of Ron Killings.