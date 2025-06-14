 WTC Final 2025: Temba Bavuma Given Standing Ovation By Crowd At Lord's Cricket Ground After His Defiant 66; Video
HomeSportsWTC Final 2025: Temba Bavuma Given Standing Ovation By Crowd At Lord's Cricket Ground After His Defiant 66; Video

South African captain Temba Bavuma was given a standing ovation by the spectators at the Lord's Cricket Ground as he was walking back after getting out for 66 on day four of the World Test Championship (WTC) final. A video of the same surfaced on social media as the spectators stood up to applaud the Proteas' captain's knock.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Saturday, June 14, 2025, 04:04 PM IST
article-image
Temba Bavuma. | (Image Credits: X)

Bavuma, who came on to bat at 68-2 on day three against Australia, struggled with his hamstring in the initial part of his innings. The right-handed batter received treatment for his hamstring but chose to stick around even as he found it difficult to run. By the end of the day, Bavuma had strung an unbroken 143-run partnership with Aiden Markram, who stayed unbeaten at 102. Nevertheless, Pat Cummins had got the better of him for 66 in his second over of the day.

"He's had to fight throughout his career" - Ashwell Prince on Temba Bavuma

Speaking after day three, South Africa's batting coach Ashwell Prince praised Bavuma's toughness and expects winning WTC to be the defining moment of his career. Prince stated in the presser, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo:

"Temba is tough. Aiden has great respect for Temba. In fact, I think this team's greatest strength is the unity that they have in this camp… they are well aware that South Africa have had much greater individual players, but they've got something special going on in that dressing room, and that sort of helps them to drag each other along. He's had to fight throughout his career, and this could be a defining moment for his career."

