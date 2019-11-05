WTA Finals champion Ashleigh Barty now, eyes set on Fed Cup

Newly-crowned WTA Finals champion Ashleigh Barty hopes to punctuate her "incredible" season by leading Australia to a drought-breaking Fed Cup triumph over France.

The world number one captured the $14 million year-ender with a dominant 6-4, 6-3 victory over defending champion Elina Svitolina on Sunday, and scooped the richest prize in tennis history with a paycheque of US$4.42 million.

She became the fifth debutant to lift the trophy and continued her remarkable season, which includes winning her maiden Grand Slam at Roland Garros and becoming the first Australian to hold the year-end top ranking.

The 23-year-old, however, still has unfinished business and will spearhead Australia's Fed Cup team against France in Perth on November 9-10. Australia has not won the prestigious competition since 1974.

"I can't wait to get to Perth and then start preparing for what will be the most perfect way to end a season."