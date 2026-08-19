'Wrong Rodri!': Barcelona Fans Flood Singer Olivia Rodrigo's Instagram While Trying To Welcome Spanish Midfielder

Barcelona/Olivia Rodrigo/X/Instagram

Barcelona fans found an unusual way to welcome Rodri to the club after the Spanish midfielder made the move to Camp Nou: they headed straight to Olivia Rodrigo’s Instagram.

The reason? Rodri does not have an active social media presence, leaving Barcelona supporters without the usual opportunity to flood a new signing’s Instagram comments. Fans instead turned to the account of American pop star Olivia Rodrigo, whose name bears an uncanny resemblance to the Spanish midfielder’s.

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The comments quickly became a source of amusement, with Barcelona supporters welcoming “Rodri” to the club on Rodrigo’s Instagram posts. Fans joked about finally finding a place where they could celebrate the midfielder’s arrival, despite knowing they were commenting on the singer’s account.

Olivia Rodrigo/Instagram

The hilarious mix-up highlights just how quickly football fans can turn an ordinary social media page into an unexpected fan zone. Rodri’s lack of social media accounts has previously made it difficult for fans to interact with him online, but Barcelona supporters have seemingly found their own creative solution. For now, Olivia Rodrigo’s Instagram comments may be getting an unexpected dose of football-related attention.