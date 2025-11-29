WPL 2026 Schedule: Harmanpreet Kaur-Smriti Mandhana To Face Off In MI Vs RCB Season Opener

India's World Cup winning captain and vice-captain will be on opposite sides when the WPL 2026 kicks off next year. The fourth season will kick off on January 9 with two-time champions Mumbai Indians facing Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the only other team to win the trophy. The clash will be played at the DY Patil Stadium, which hosted India's Women's World Cup final win in November.

The 28-day event will be played across two venues - Navi Mumbai and Vadodara. The Navi Mumbai leg kicks off the proceedings in January hosting 11 matches until January 17. Vadodara hosts the remaining games, including the eliminator and the the finals. There are two double headers, both in Navi Mumbai over the weekend. UP Warriorz feature in both those day games, firstly against the Gujarat Giants and then against the Mumbai Indians.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The WPL 2026 Final will be held on a weekday, with February 5 earmarked as a date. A potential reason could be the men's T20 World Cup, which kicks off the 2 days after the WPL ends. It would mark the first WPL season where there is no major overlap with the calendars.

Following the WPL season, the Indian Women's team will travel to Australia for a three-format tour. Harman's side plays three T20Is, three ODIs and a Test from February 15. The Women in Blue only have a 10 day gap before the tournament as well, with the home series vs Sri Lanka ending on December 30.

WPL 2026 schedule

Navi Mumbai leg

Jan 9: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Jan 10: UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants

Jan 10: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals

Jan 11: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants

Jan 12: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz

Jan 13: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants

Jan 14: UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals

Jan 15: Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz

Jan 16: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Giants

Jan 17: UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians

Jan 17: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Vadodara leg

Jan 19: Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Jan 20: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians

Jan 22: Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz

Jan 24: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals

Jan 26: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians

Jan 27: Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals

Jan 29: UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Jan 30: Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians

Feb 1: Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz

Feb 3: Eliminator

Feb 5: Final