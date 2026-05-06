'Worst Fielder In The World': Shashank Singh Drops 5th Catch Of IPL 2026, Yuzvendra Chahal's Angry Reaction Goes Viral | VIDEO

Shashank Singh's woes in the field continued on Wednesday as he dropped yet another catch in the SRH vs PBKS clash at Hyderabad. Fielding in the deep, Singh dropped a simple catch off Yuzvendra Chahal's bowling, much to the annoyance of the leg spinner. It was Shashank's 5th drop catch in the IPL 2026 season.

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Shashank drops Klaasen

It was a moment Shashank Singh would desperately want to forget. Positioned at deep backward square leg, he settled under what looked like a straightforward chance off Yuzvendra Chahal’s delivery as Heinrich Klaasen miscued a sweep.

But just as he got both hands to it, the ball dipped late, slipped through, and trickled away to the boundary—turning a regulation catch into a costly four. The miss left Chahal stunned as he dropped to his haunches in disbelief, while Shashank stood frozen, wearing a crestfallen look, fully aware of the magnitude of the error.

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