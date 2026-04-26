'Worst Decision Ever...': CSK Fans Fume After Safaraz Khan Gets Golden Duck In Embarassing Impact Sub Cameo | VIDEO

Sarfaraz Khan was out for a golden duck after being brought on as a impact sub |

Chennai Super Kings star Sarfaraz Khan had a horror day in the game against Gujarat Titans. Khan was named among the substitutes after CSK were put into bat in Chennai. Sarfaraz however was brought in after CSK slipped to 25/2, only to be dismissed for a first ball duck. It was an unusual call from the franchise, with fans expressing their frustrations online.

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CSK's Sarfaraz move fails

Sarfaraz Khan was a major absentee as CSK named their playing XI for the game against Gujarat Titans. Ruturaj Gaikwad revealed that the team would be 'playing around' with their impact sub option, with Sarfaraz having dropped to the bench and Urvil Patel returning.

After Kagiso Rabada sent Sanju Samson and Patel packing, CSK turned to Sarfaraz as an impact substitute. The move failed miserably, with the Mumbai batter scoring a golden duck. Khan tried to hit out Mohammed Siraj, whose sharp boucer won the contest.