World Wrestling: India's Aman crowned cadet champion after defeating American Luke Joseph Lilledahl

Budapest, July 20: Young Indian wrestler Aman on Tuesday emerged the new world champion in the Cadet championship with a convincing 5-2 win over American Luke Joseph Lilledahl in 48kg final, here.

Putting up a dominant show, Aman conceded only three points en route the title.

The American, being taller, had better reach but Aman adjusted his game nicely and kept attacking his rival.

Aman led 3-0 when Luke pulled off a take down to narrow the lead but the Indian wrestler came up with a take down move of his own.

Sagar Jaglan is also in contention for a gold medal in the 80kg.

Vaibhav Patil lost his bronze medal play-off 5-7 to Azerbaijan's Javid Javadov in 55kg. Sahil (110kg) will also fight for bronze.