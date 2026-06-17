World Team Snooker Championship 2026: India Beat Mongolia 3-1 To Reach Quarter-Finals, Set Up China ‘B’ Clash

Pankaj Advani | File Photo

Guangdong, China, June 17: India scored a hard-fought 3-1 win over Mongolia to book their place in the quarter-finals of the World Team Snooker Championship here on Wednesday.

The nervy victory helped the former champions set up a last-eight meeting with China ‘B’, whom they had lost to narrowly in the league stage on the opening day. The hosts overcame Singapore 3-1 in their pre-quarter-final encounter.

Earlier in the day, India were too good for the lowly Turkey, scoring a lopsided 3-0 win in their final Group ‘B’ league match to advance to the knockouts.

Advani, Mehta Guide India Past Mongolia

After a gruelling battle with Nasanbuyan Orgil, Aditya Mehta secured the win to put India ahead in the last-16 clash against Mongolia. Pankaj Advani made a break of 51 en route to a 70-6 win over Sergelen Batdelger.

Advani and Ketan Chawla, playing his first match of the tournament, then went down 54-70 in the doubles to give Mongolia a look-in. But multiple-time world champion Advani returned to score a facile 67-37 win over Orgil to seal the tie.

Turkey Outclassed in Group Match

In the morning, Advani kickstarted the rout against Turkey, registering a comfortable 60-39 win over Ismail Turker. Aditya Mehta, a former World Games gold medallist, outclassed Enes Bakirci 95-17 to give India a 2-0 lead.

The country’s top two players combined to score a 90-13 win over the duo of Turker and Bakirci to clinch the doubles match and the rubber 3-0. Advani compiled a break of 46 in the final match.

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Results

Pre-quarter-finals: India bt Mongolia 3-1 (Aditya Mehta bt Nasanbuyan Orgil 65-46, Pankaj Advani bt Sergelen Batdelger 70 (51)-6, Advani/Ketan Chawla lost to Orgil/Batdelger 54-70, Advani bt Orgil 67-37).

League (Group ‘B’): India bt Turkey 3-0 (Pankaj Advani bt Ismail Turker 60-39; Aditya Mehta bt Enes Bakirci 95-17; Advani/Mehta bt Turker/Bakirci 90-13).