World Padel League To Bring Top Global Stars Paula Josemaría, Bea González And Others To Mumbai

The World's Greatest Padel Players Are Coming to Mumbai 5 Global Superstars You Need to Know | File Photo

Mumbai, July 16: The world's best are heading to Mumbai. This August, the World Padel League will bring some of the biggest names in global padel to Indian shores, giving fans a rare chance to watch the sport's biggest stars compete live. Whether you're a longtime racquet sports enthusiast or discovering padel for the first time, these are the players who have dominated the international circuit, won the biggest titles, and are set to light up Mumbai. Get ready to meet the five global superstars who could make you an instant padel fan.

Paula Josemaría Leads The List

1. Paula Josemaría – The Most Decorated Player in the Sport – World Ranking: No. 3

Start here, because this stat is almost hard to believe: Paula Josemaría has won more Premier Padel titles than any player, male or female, in the sport's history. This year alone, she and her partner have won five tournaments in a row—Asunción, Brussels, Miami, NewGiza and Buenos Aires—a streak no women's pair has ever achieved. If padel has a "GOAT" conversation, she's already part of it.

2. Bea González – The Other Half of Padel's Hottest Winning Streak – World Ranking: No. 3

Josemaría doesn't do it alone. Her partner, Bea González, is the other engine behind that unprecedented five-title run, and she's no stranger to Indian courts either. González already has a WPL trophy on her shelf, having won the league's Season 2 title in Mumbai. She knows exactly what it takes to win here, and she's coming back for more.

Mumbai Favourites Return

3. Fran Guerrero – The Net-Crashing Fan Favourite Returning to Mumbai – World Ranking: No. 9

Known for his quick hands and fast reflexes at the net, Fran Guerrero is one of the most exciting players to watch on the court. He has already impressed Indian fans by helping his team win the league's Season 2 Mumbai edition. Now he's back in Mumbai, ready to entertain the crowd once again.

4. Claudia Jensen – The Teenage Prodigy Who's Still Only Getting Started – World Ranking: No. 11

Here's a name that should stop you mid-scroll: Claudia Jensen cracked the world's top 10 as a teenager. She's built her game around a powerful two-handed backhand and is still just getting into her prime. Watching her now is the padel equivalent of catching a future legend before everyone else does.

5. Coki Nieto – The Man Who Beat the Untouchable Team – World Ranking: No. 9

Every sport has an "unbeatable" duo. In padel, that's Arturo Coello and Agustín Tapia. Except Coki Nieto and his partner are the team that ended their historic winning streak on the sport's biggest stage: the Premier Padel Finals. A relentless left-handed defender who never gives up on a ball, Nieto is proof that padel's biggest upsets can be just as thrilling as its biggest wins.

These five players are among the very best in the world, and Mumbai gets a front-row seat to watch them in action. Tickets for the tournament are available on BookMyShow.