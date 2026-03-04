 World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka Announces Engagement To Millionaire Entrepreneur Georgios Frangulis With Stunning Ring Reveal; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWorld No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka Announces Engagement To Millionaire Entrepreneur Georgios Frangulis With Stunning Ring Reveal; Video

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka Announces Engagement To Millionaire Entrepreneur Georgios Frangulis With Stunning Ring Reveal; Video

World No. 1 tennis star Aryna Sabalenka announced her engagement to entrepreneur Georgios Frangulis on March 3, 2026, sharing a video of the proposal and their engagement rings on Instagram. The couple, who began dating in 2024 through a business connection, have been publicly supportive of each other, with Frangulis frequently attending Sabalenka’s matches courtside.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Wednesday, March 04, 2026, 01:52 PM IST
article-image
Aryna Sabalenka/Instagram

Belarusian tennis star Aryna Sabalenka, currently ranked No. 1 in the women’s game, has announced her engagement to entrepreneur Georgios Frangulis, delighting fans worldwide. Sabalenka revealed the news on Instagram with a short video capturing the romantic moment of the proposal and a close‑up of their stunning engagement rings. She captioned the post, “You & me, forever 3.3.26”, marking March 3, 2026, as the day they pledged lifelong commitment.

Sabalenka and Frangulis first sparked romance in 2024 after a business‑linked connection brought them together, and he has been a constant presence at her matches ever since, often supporting her from courtside.

The engagement comes as Sabalenka prepares for her Indian Wells campaign, adding a personal joy to what has already been a remarkable season on the court for the four‑time Grand Slam champion.

Fans reacted with excitement to the public proposal video, celebrating one of tennis’s most successful and charismatic players entering a new chapter off the court.

FPJ Shorts
World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka Announces Engagement To Millionaire Entrepreneur Georgios Frangulis With Stunning Ring Reveal; Video
World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka Announces Engagement To Millionaire Entrepreneur Georgios Frangulis With Stunning Ring Reveal; Video
When Is Holi Bhai Dooj 2026? Here's To Know Correct Date, Muhurat & More
When Is Holi Bhai Dooj 2026? Here's To Know Correct Date, Muhurat & More
IIBF Opens CAIIB 2026 Registration For May–June Cycle At iibf.org.in; Apply Till March 24 With Late Fee
IIBF Opens CAIIB 2026 Registration For May–June Cycle At iibf.org.in; Apply Till March 24 With Late Fee
Baby Monkey Punch Wins Hearts Again With Adorable ‘Goodbye’ Wave at Visitors - Watch Viral Video
Baby Monkey Punch Wins Hearts Again With Adorable ‘Goodbye’ Wave at Visitors - Watch Viral Video

Follow us on